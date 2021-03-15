Duo injured in leopard attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam

Two residents were injured in a leopard attack in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday afternoon.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the leopard attacked and injured the injured residents identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar, 55 and Javid Ahmad Dar, 35 of Damhal Hanjipora village.

The duo was on way to their home from the forest area of Balnard when the feline attacked them separately, the official said.

Block Medical Officer, Shugufta Salam said that after initial treatment at SDH, Damhal Hanjipora both the injured were shifted to District Hospital Kulgam for specialized treatment.