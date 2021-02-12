Duplicate toothpaste seized in Baramulla

To ensure that only products of the best quality are sold in Baramulla’s markets, the district authorities today intensified their market-checking drive, fining erring traders Rs 23,800 and seizing duplicate copies of famous toothpaste brands.

During today’s inspection drive, about 2 quintal rotten and contaminated vegetables were destroyed by a team comprising officials from Revenue, Police, Municipality, Food, and other departments concerned. The team has also removed some encroachments from footpaths so that commuters do not face any inconvenience. Moreover, several petrol pumps were inspected across the district to see the dealers were providing fuel in the right quantity to their customers.

Earlier, the Legal Metrology Department had seized counterfeit Colgate and Sensodyne toothpaste sold in local markets. The duplicate products were packaged identically to the branded ones.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged upon all traders and shopkeepers to abide by the rules and regulations. He said no violation of the rules would be tolerated in the larger public interest. He added that the administration is committed to providing smooth, clean and hassle-free public services to the people.