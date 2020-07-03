Dwivedi holds I&C, GAD officers' meets

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration and Industries and Commerce Departments, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Friday convened a series of meetings to review the functioning of the departments.

Dwivedi advised the officers to accord top priority to the service delivery by their respective offices. He underscored the need for expediting and fast tracking the service delivery and grievances put forth by common people.

He asked for making file movement in the offices time bound so that people do not suffer unnecessarily. Dwivedi said there was a need to take advantage of digitization in the prompt delivery of services.

He asked for exploring possibilities of issuing certificates like vigilance clearance and various NoCs through online mode to let the applicants save on time and energy. Senior officers of the two departments were present in the meetings.

Dwivedi also reviewed the arrangements put in place for opening of offices at the civil secretariat from Monday. He impressed upon the officers to complete all pending works related to opening of offices by Monday.

Later, Dwivedi visited various sections of the civil secretariat and interacted with the employees and enquired about their issues.