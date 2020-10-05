Dwivedi inspects industrial estate, IT Tower sites

Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi today visited and reviewed the functioning of various units including IT Tower at Industrial Estate Rangreth and Jammu and Kashmir Industries (JKI) Manufacture & Sale Centre Pampore, besides inspected proposed land site for Industrial Estate at Sampora.

Managing Director, SIDCO, Haroon Malik, Director, Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah; Director, NIFTI, Javed Ahmed Wani; General Manager SIDCO, Aga Aijaz and other senior officers of Industrial and Commerce Department also accompanied the Commissioner Secretary during the visit.

The Commissioner Secretary Inspected the New IT Tower at Rangreth and directed for its early completion to be utilized as IT Plug and play facility and as an Incubation centre for upcoming entrepreneurs .He also directed the SIDCO staff to evict the units that have not any taken effective steps for last many years after following the due procedure .

While inspecting the site of two chunks of land measuring 371 kanal and 232 kanal at Sampora, Pampore. Commissioner Secretary said that the land has been proposed for IT Park, Food Processing Units, CA Stores, and other potential sectors. Commissioner Secretary while visiting the proposed site of upcoming IT Towers to be set up at Sempora Pampore stressed upon the senior officers to finalize a comprehensive plan to develop it as an IT Hub. In view of scarce land resource available he emphasized on vertical construction.

Commissioner Secretary later visited the wooden joinery workshop at JKI at Sempora, Pampore where he reviewed the functioning of JKI factory. He also visited the wooden joinery and textile showroom where he emphasized upon Quality and design up gradation of the products to make them more competitive.