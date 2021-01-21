E-counselling for civil service aspirants of JK held in Kulgam

The district employment and counselling centre on Thursday, held an online career counselling cum orientation program for civil service aspirants of Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers from Raj Malhotra’s IAS Study Group, Chandigarh mentored the desirous Candidates about various aspects of IAS/KAS Examination through Zoom App.

Director Employment M S Choudhary who was the chief guest on the event emphasized upon the need for creation of virtual counselling labs.

‘In this era of e-technology it is imperative to start E-counselling labs,’ said Chodhary.

Deputy Director Employment (Planning), Manesh Manhas and Assistant Director Employment, Kulgam, Dr Nida Yousuf also spoke on the occasion..

According to the statement; the event, where in hundreds of students participated was aimed to groom the aspiring candidates.

‘It was intended to tap their potential through role model inspiration, Interaction and subject specific guidance,’ it reads.

The speakers deliberated on various aspects of civil service Examinations. This was followed by Question Answer sessions from the participants across JK UT. They were all addressed by the faculty.

The programme recording will also be streamed through the Official Facebook page, District Employment & Counselling Centre Kulgam and on youtube for the benefit of those who couldn’t participate.

The coordinator of the event, Shazlia Qureshi, Career counselling officer ( CCO) said due to ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, the very mandate of the Employment department for providing counselling was revamped.

‘As per the instructions received by Commissioner to government, Labour and Employment, E-Counselling Sessions are being conducted over past few months. This has benefited more than 700 students from various Government & private institutions like higher secondary’s/ ITI’s/ Polytechnic College of district,’ she said.