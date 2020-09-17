E-stamping training programme held at Shopian

E-Stamping training programme was today held here in close coordination with State Taxes Department Shopian under the Chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Dr. Sheikh Ab. Aziz.

Speaking on the occasion, The ADC highlighted the aspects, rules and regulations to be adopted while making use of E-Stamping through the latest technology mission.

He emphasised on the stamp vendors to come forward and attend all such programmes to get benefited and added that E-Stamping provides better opportunities to the stamp vendors and trains them about the handling of latest technology of E-Stamping through the Computer system to fulfill and perform job at ease and quickly.

Meanwhile, necessary training with regard to E-Stamping was imparted by the trainers to the stamp vendors.