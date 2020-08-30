Early detection can prevent spread of COVID19: DC Ganderbal

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today urged upon the Health Department to mobilize all available resources for early detection of COVID-19 positive patients in the district to prevent the spread of disease.

He said this during a meeting with the Officers and officials of the Health Department to review progress on daily sampling targets and contact tracing of COVID-19 positive patients. During the meeting, the DC sought details from the BMOs on progress of sampling in Red Zones, Rapid Antigen Testing, contact tracing, Home Quarantine protocol, follow up of Quarantine patients, besides availability of oximeter in their respective blocks.

The DC urged upon the BMOs to aware masses about the risk involved in hiding their contact with COVID-19 positive patients adding that besides putting their own lives at risk they also play with the lives of their family members. He also stressed that people should also be made aware about the preventive measures and advised to take care of lifestyle and mental disorders so that their physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

To ensure proper monitoring of patients in home isolation, the DC stressed for prompt response to such patients in case of emergency and regular health checkups. The meeting was attended by ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba, CMO Ganderbal, DHO, BMOs and other officials from the Health Department.