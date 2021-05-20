Earmark 5 beds for COVID care in each Panchayat: Director Health

On the directions of Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education department, Atal Dulloo, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather Thursday directed all the Chief Medical Officers across Kashmir division to earnmark five beds for COVID-19 patients in each Panchayat.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said that in order to contain the virus spread in rural areas, the director directed the CMOs to earmark five beds in each Panchayat.

The move comes following the directions of Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education department, Atal Dulloo in order to minimize virus spread in rural and tribal areas.

The director visited Kupwara and took a marathon meet of healthcare staff at the office of Deputy Commissioner Kupwara.

The meeting was co-chaired by DC Kupwara who assured full support to the medical staff for implementation of these Covid measures. CMO Kupwara was also present in the meet.

The spokesman said the director directed the CMO Kupwara and BMOs to follow the directions issued by the Financial Commissioner in letter and spirit.

In the meet, major thrust was given on containment of COVID-19 in rural areas, creation of mohalla committees which would consist of ASHA workers, Aganwadi workers, local Panchayat members and local volunteers.

The director said that medical officers would act as nodal officers of the area and impart training to the mohalla committees that they could keep a close eye on the isolated patients at home and would be a supportive force for the healthcare workers.

The spokesman said various measures including against the possible third wave were discussed and the director emphasized on prevention of Black Fungus and gave on the spot directions. He also educated all the BMOs and Medical Officers about its prevention and complications.

He also directed to increase the testing in the district and called for starting testing facilities should at sub centre-level.

Also as per the directions of the Financial Commissioner, the director directed that mobile testing vans should be utilised for testing of patients.

The director also focused on home surveillance of patients and asked the health officials to establish COVID care centers with oxygen facilities in each block, preferably near a medical facility.

“We should focus on increase in oxygen generation capacity, increase in the number of bulk cylinders and concentrators,” he said.

The director asked the health officials to increase the bed capacity of oxygen beds in every hospital.

He directed the private hospitals to create their own oxygen generation facilities and create more and more oxygen beds so that they could be used at the time of need.

“Manpower needs to be trained for better management of oxygen therapies, simultaneously manpower also needs to be trained for management of ICU beds and ventilators,” he said.

The director also visited SDH Sopore where he took a round of all the sections and interacted with healthcare workers.

He also reviewed the functioning of the hospital in terms of COVID-19 management and preparedness.