Earth mover driver killed in gypsum slide in north Kashmir's Uri

An operator of an excavation machine was killed after he came under a gypsum slide in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said.

News agency GNS while quoting the official sources reported that Shabir Ahmad Beigh son of Mohammad Haneif Beigh of Jabadar Bijhama Boniyar was working at a mine at Naloosa Boniyar within the jurisdiction of Bijhama when the Gypsum slide occurred and buried him along with the machine.

Shabir was evacuated to PHC Bijhama where doctors declared him brought dead, officials said.

SHO Bijhama Nasir Ahmad confirmed the incident to GNS and said that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law.