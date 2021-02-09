Eco Park Baramulla to get makeover

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. GN Itoo Tuesday visited Eco Park, Khadniyar, Baramulla and inspected various works being executed by NBCC, Gulmarg Development Authority and Tourism Department for its further development and beautification.

Taking an on the spot review of the works being undertaken at the park, the Director Tourism asked the officers to complete all the works by March-end and instructed them to strictly monitor the works on a regular basis for smooth execution of the projects. He was informed about the damages caused to the infrastructure due to recent snowfall and other issues including proper water supply to the park.

Dr. Itoo gave on spot instructions for the resolution of all the issues besides carrying out immediate repair works to the damaged infrastructure, restoration of amusement park for children and its up-gradation. He directed the officers to maintain the highest standard of works and complete them by March-end so that visitors can have all facilities here in the upcoming spring and summer seasons and the park, which has become a landmark on the Baramulla-Uri National Highway, emerges as an important tourist stop over.

The Director Tourism further said that the department will also explore developing a cycle track near the park to encourage adventure, recreational and eco-friendly sports activities among the locals and tourists equally. He also visited the Igloo hut at the park and other assets and said that a modern eco-friendly cafe will also be developed to provide food outlet facilities for the visitors.

Dr. Itoo said in the coming summer season, both private and public school children of the catchment areas will be invited to the park for camping and also day-long excursions to increase the visitors’ flow to the park. He further informed that the park will also have a beautiful state of art solar light illumination system being installed jointly by NBCC and Engineering Wing of the Tourism Department.

The Director Tourism said the Eco Park has a huge tourism potential and the department in collaboration with district administration will promote and explore adventure, heritage, leisure, religious and recreational tourism. In this regard, he said the department will organise Nowruz festival on March 21 which will be followed by a bigger Mela on Baisakhi to make this place popular on the tourism map and tap the tourism and adventure potential of this area fully.

On the tourism potential of Baramulla district, the Director Tourism said a cable car project from Khadniyar to Bosian at the Ecopark is being explored and in this regard a detailed project report will soon be undertaken. He said besides this various spots in the district which have emerged as potential tourist attractions like Guwas, Namblan fall, Kiterdaji etc. would be developed as regular tourist destinations.

Dr. Itoo sought the cooperation from the locals for the preservation of the park so that visitors can come in large numbers which can change the socio-economic status of the area.

The locals on the occasion appreciated the department for taking a keen interest in bringing Baramulla on the tourism map.