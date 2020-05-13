Economic package to boost country's economy: Altaf Thakur

BhartiyaJanata Party (BJP) J&K spokesman, Altaf Thakur Wednesday hailed Rs 20 lakh crore economic package as sigh of relief for poor and downtrodden.

In a statement, Thakur said the detailed description of the package by Union Finance Minister NirmalaSitharaman after its announcement by Prime Minister NarenderaModi, has brought smiles on the faces of poor lot of the country.

He said despite facing tough times since March, the PM took a bold initiative by announcing such a mega package.

Thakur lauded the Finance Minister for announcing big boost for Micro-Smal Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He also termed the Minister’s announcement of major shift to help Indian companies as encouraging.

He said the PM has a vision for India and the package will spur the growth to rebuild the country while moving ahead despite the COVID19 challenge.