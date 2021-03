Former union minister Saifuddin Soz Thursday said that the economy of the country was witnessing downfall.

In a statement issued here, Soz quoted the former Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan as saying in his recent interview to the NDTV that certain social and political policies of the Government of India had even caused a downfall of the growth in Indian economy to as low as 4 percent, which was one of the lowest in the world.