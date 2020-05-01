Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:23 PM

ED Bank presents Rs 4.73 lacs cheque to Div Com

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 1, 2020, 11:23 PM
Representational Pic
In view of present COVID-19 pandemic, the Chairman of Ellaquai Dehati (ED) Bank Arshad-ul-Islam today presented a cheque of Rs 4.73 lacs, one day salary contribution from the Bank staff towards ‘LG Cares Fund,’ to the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir,  Pandurang K Pole.

A statement said Ellaquai Dehati Bank is a Regional Rural Bank sponsored by State Bank of India, which caters to the financial needs of the people in 13 districts of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir with more than 80% of its branch network in the rural areas.

