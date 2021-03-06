EDB holds awareness camp in Ganderbal

Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EDB) conducted a programme at Wakura Ganderbal for spreading financial awareness amongst common masses living in rural and far flung areas.

Besides District Development Councillor, BDO, Naib Tehsildar local panches and Sarpanches, a large number of farmers and traders of Block Wakura participated in the program.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Ellaquai Dehati Bank Arshadul Islam apprised them about the benefits of various government schemes and highlighted the role of EDB in providing these facilities to customers in rural and semi urban areas. He impressed upon them to connect with banks for availing the benefits of schemes like DBTL, MGNREGA, Atal Pension Yojna, PMJJBY etc. He informed them about interest subsidy facility being given by government through banks on prompt and timely repayment of KCC loans and advised them to inculcate the habit of financial discipline and ensure timely repayment of KCC loans for becoming eligible for interest subvention.