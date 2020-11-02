Edu Dept fails to shift teachers back to teaching jobs

Education Department in Kupwara has failed to shift majority of Resource Persons (RP) who are originally teachers back to their teaching jobs despite multiple government orders.

The RPs are continuing their term in various zones in violation of the government orders. As already reported by this newspaper, the government had issued series of circular, instructions and orders to reshuffle the over stayed RP’s in zones.

“But in most of the zones in Kupwara RPs were not reshuffled for one or the other reasons. Those already deputed in zones were shielded by officers to continue in zones,” an official said.

Complaints are pouring in against the poor implementation of the orders in district Kupwara where majority of the resource persons have not been relieved from various zones in clear violation of government orders. “Basically, these teachers are deputed for a period of two to three years as resource persons and they are supposed to give academic assistance to teachers in schools. But unfortunately when they are allowed to continue even after the expiry of their term, they are assigned clerical jobs,” an official said.

In Mawar zone of Kupwara district, the RP’s have not been relieved from past five years.

“Their term completed some three years ago but continue to work in Zone in violation of orders,” the official said.

Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Mawar, Muhammad Maqbool said the decision to relieve or reshuffle these RP’s was to be taken by the administrative department.

“Not only five years, but some of these RP’s are deputed here for last 10 years. We also want them to get relieved but the order has to be issued by directorate or administrative department,” ZEO Mawar said, adding that once instructions are issued by higher ups, all the resource persons will be relieved within days.

“But Zone Mawar is not the only zone where resource persons have overstayed, situation is same in other zones of the district as well,” he said.

He said zonal offices work under the subordination of directorate and administrative department. “That is why we can’t take any decision at our own level,” he said.

Notably, the MHRD has issued repeated instructions to the school education department to ensure regular visits of the resource persons to schools. The instructions were issued in the wake of the poor learning outcomes of the students reported from the schools at primary and upper primary level.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Muhammad Younis Malik did not respond to repeated calls from this newspaper.