July 31, 2019

Edu deptt initiates process for rationalisation of teachers

July 31, 2019
The Education department Tuesday initiated the process for rationalisation of teaching staff and has directed for routing of applications for transfer or posting of teaching faculty through proper channel.

This was stated at a review meeting of the department here.

It was informed in the meeting that the rationalisation process would be completed by or before 15 August and thereafter, there would be a complete moratorium on the transfer of teaching faculty for the next two months.

In the meeting, it was also decided that in order to address various service related issues pending solution since long in the department, education service courts shall be organized by selecting officers from all the regions of the state under the aegis of Human Resource Management Cell of the department.

“The modalities of the court shall be shared with the teaching and non-teaching staff shortly. All these steps are being taken to improve the standards of education as well as service conditions of the staff,” the meeting was told.

