Educated youth being pushed to wall: NC's Lone

National Conference on Wednesday said educated youth of J&K were being pushed to wall, in absence of a concrete job policy.

In a statement, after presiding over a meeting, MP Muhammad Akbar Lone said the present government has denied safe spaces to the youth of J&K to carry on with their career.

“Contrary to the much touted claim of government of India to win hearts and minds of youth, it has been closing every avenue for them. There is no outreach programme in place to alleviate the concerns and sufferings of unemployed youth of J&K,” said Lone.

He said the new domicile policy has added to the worries of youth and seeing no light at the end of the tunnel most of the educated youth have yielded to anxiety and psychological frustration.

“No new posts are being advertised; those being advertised take years to fill due to the unchecked red-tapism, nepotism and corruption,” said Lone.

Lone said the situation of contractual, daily wagers and need based employees was no better. While expressing concern over their plight, Lone said, “We see the poor lot on roads agitating for their rights, regularization and timely payment of monthly remuneration,” he said.

Party’s provincial Secretary Showkat Mir criticized the “disproportionate bifurcation” of J&K house in New Delhi between Ladakh and J&K.

“The way the present ruling dispensation is distributing assets between Ladakh and J&K is irrational and fraught with anomalies. How can a region with around 2.5 lakh population become an equal partner with J&K which has more than 12 million souls as per 2011 census? It is prejudiced, bereft of any rationale,” Mir said.

Meanwhile, the party President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of aunt of party member and former district sessions judge, Syed Tauqeer Ahmed.

Abdullah and other party leaders, Ali Muhammad Sagar and Altaf Kaloo expressed solidarity with the mournful family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.