Education Department seeks annual property return from employees

The School Education Department has sought the annual property returns from all the employees of the department for the year 2020.

A circular issued by the Directorate School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said that the annual property returns have been sought from the employees as per the J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983.

“As per the SRO-199 dated 29 June 1998 and government circular No 31 GAD (Vig) of 2002 dated 16 December 2002 amended from time to time, every government servant has to furnish his or her annual property returns in the prescribed format showing therein the details of movable and immovable property owned by a public servant,” the circular reads.

It reads that the government employee has to submit annual property returns of any member of hisor her family or the property in which heor she or any member of his or her family has interest “as it stood on the last day of a particular year”.

The DSEK circular has impressed upon all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to advise officers and other officials in their respective administrative control to submit the copy of the annual property returns for the year 2020 in duplicate at the earliest.

“The officers and officials should furnish the requisite details strictly in accordance with the relevant columns given in the prescribed format, with a copy to Director Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB),” the circular reads.

The annual property returns of the employees have been sought in reference to the letter number No ACB/P-Stmt/2021/2712-13 dated 2nd February 2021 of Director ACB, J&K issued to the DSEK in this regard.

Also, the CEOs of all the districts have been instructed for compliance of the circular.

Few weeks ago, similar circular instructions were issued from the Directorate School Education Jammu (DSEJ) wherein all the employees of the School Education Department in Jammu division were directed to furnish the details of the annual property returns to the department.

Director School Education Kashmir TasaduqHussain Mir said that the move was a routine exercise done by every government department.

“It is a regular feature done by every government employee. Under CSR, every employee of the department has to submit these details at the end of every academic year. This is nothing new,” he said.

Mir said that the property details of all KAS and IAS officers were available on websites which could be viewed by the public.

“Earlier, there was no online system and people were not aware about it. But now an online system has been introduced and there is monitoring as well. So people can see property details of all the officers,” he said.