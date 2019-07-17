Education Department yet to make 32 KGBV girls schools residential, enrolment declining

Exposing the poor state of affairs in the school education department, 32 KGBV girls schools are still functioning as day institutions in violation of the norms set by the government of India for implementation of the scheme.

Over the years, the successive regimes in J&K state have failed to make 32 out of 97 KGBV schools as residential educational institutions.

In wake of the government’s failure, the student enrolment in the institutions has witnessed a dwindling trend, throwing up a major challenge for the government.

In this regard a meeting was convened by the state project director Samagra Shiksha, Arun Kumar Manhas, with the KGBV wardens and other officials of the education department to discuss issues hampering the implementation of the scheme in J&K.

The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidhyalaya (KGBV) scheme was launched 14 years ago by the GoI to provide educational facilities in residential schools for girls belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minority communities and families below the poverty line in educationally backward blocks (EBB).

According to officials, the MHRD has approved 99 buildings for KGBV residential schools out of which two schools (in Leh and Kishtwar districts) are yet to be made operational by the state.

Out of the 97 KGBV schools, 32 are yet to be made residential schools due to the laxity of the government in providing proper accommodation for the students enrolled in these schools at various locations across the state.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

“Other KGBV schools which have been made residential are operating from rented buildings as government has failed to construct permanent campus for these schools,” an official said.

In the meeting the department discussed the grave issue of decline in the enrolment in these schools and non-utilisation of funds released to facilitate the children at school level.

“The enrolment is decreasing as the government has failed to make all the schools residential while as most of these are functioning from rented accommodations. These are basic issues for decreasing enrolment in these female residential schools,” an official said who was part of the meeting.

He also attributed the non-utilisation of the funds to the government’s failure to make all schools residential. “We get funds from MHRD to provide bedding and other logistic support to the students but 32 KGBVs are working as day schools due to which the funds remain unspent,” the official said.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

Already reported by Greater Kashmir, around 37 percent seats for girl students are vacant in KGBVs.

The official said around 40 KGBV buildings have been left abandoned by the department as construction work on these buildings was halted mid-way by the concerned executing agency.

As per the official figures, 64 out of 99 KGBVs are functioning in Kashmir including Leh and Kargil with an enrollment of 3168 students. 35 residential schools are functioning in Jammu. Most of these schools are operating from rented accommodations.

“At some places the construction of KGBV residential school buildings has been completed but the shifting of schools has been delayed because the buildings are without boundary walls and other facilities,” the official said.