Education depts land for job 'promise' unfulfilled after 8 years

Eight years after Basharat Hussain Khan, a resident of Mukdam mohalla Faqirbagh Baramulla gave his land free of cost for the construction of school building, he is yet to get promised government job and his file is still being processed in the concerned office.

Khan while narrating his ordeal said that in 2011, the department of education approached him for the construction of a primary school with an ‘assurance’ that he will be absorbed permanently as an orderly or class fourth employee. “However, eight years down the line, a monthly wage of rupees one hundred is what I am getting to make my ends meet,” he said while pointing towards the 16 marla land on which the department later constructed two storey building of Govt Primary school Mukhdam mohalla Faqir Bagh Baramulla.’

“I was engaged in the school as a sweeper on contingent wages of Rs 50 vide order no PSMMFKB-21-2012, dated 10-08-2012, which was latter enhanced to Rs 100. I didn’t offer my precious land for such merger wages,” said Basharat.

He claimed that during these years the department of education has only been seeking details of his engagement from time to time with no further action.

In one such communication, the chief education officer Baramulla writes to Zonal Education Officer Chandoosa vide no CEO/Bla/NT/2017/3166, dated 27-4-2017, “You are advised to furnish details along with pay acquittance roll and engagements per order of Basharat Hussain Khan before proceeding in to the matter,” reads the communication.

Disappointed over the attitude of the department, the Basharat says that he is left with no option but to close the school. “The orchard land was at least fetching me some amount, but now I am getting just Rs 100 against this precious land which costs around 20 lakh in the area,” said Basharat. “The department must take action in my case and ensure my due reward.”

The Zonal Education Planning Officer Chandoosa, Muhammad Ashraf lone said that the matter is with the department and as per norms further action will be taken. “The case is with the department. Whatever, department can do as per set rules, will be done in his favour,” he said.