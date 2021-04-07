Education | IUST suspends physical classes of mechanical engineering till April 14

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora Wednesday suspended the physical classes for 5th semester of Mechanical Engineering department till April 14.

The decision was taken in wake of some positive cases reported from the department during the past few days.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all that class work of 5th semester (Mechanical Engineering) will remain suspended till April 2021,” the department notification reads.

However, the department has decided to continue the online classes during the suspension period.

“The schedule for the online classes will be notified separately,” the notification reads.

Meanwhile, the students complained that positive cases were reported from other departments but the university administration was hiding these cases to continue offline classes.

“NIT Srinagar winded offline classes but our university continues with offline classes despite having several positive cases from different departments,” a student complained.

The university earlier closed its Nursing College after some positive cases were reported from the institution.

Registrar IUST, Prof Naseer Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that they were properly monitoring the situation and offline classes were suspended in the department where positive cases were reported within the university.

“We have suspended physical classes in Physics department and International Relations department after COVID-19 positive cases were reported from these departments,” he said.

Prof Iqbal said that the department recently started a COVID-19 testing drive but students showed lukewarm response to it.

“We invited a team of doctors and other employees of the Health department through the concerned Block Medical Officer to collect samples of students but majority of the students did not give their sample for testing,” he said.

Prof Iqbal said that the varsity administration was regularly monitoring the situation and decisions to suspend offline classes were taken as per the situation.

“We are fully concerned about the health of the students,” he said.