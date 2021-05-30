Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 7:03 PM

Educational institutions﻿ in J&K to remain closed till June 15, teachers to conduct online classes﻿ from home

However such courses requiring physical attendance of students have been exempted from the restrictions.
Representational Image [File/ GK]
The Jammu and Kashmir government has extended the closure of educational institutions till June 15 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

As per an order issued by the J&K Chief Secretary, also the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, all schools, tuition centres, colleges, universities and technical and skill development institutions shall remain closed till June 15.

However such courses requiring physical attendance of students have been exempted from the restrictions.

Teachers have been asked not to visit the institutions in person and continue imparting online classes to students from home.

