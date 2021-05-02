Educational institutions in J&K to remain closed till May 31

Educational institutions in Jammu and Kashmir shall remain closed till May 31 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge, the government said on Sunday.

In a new set of guidelines issued in this regard, the State Executive Committee of the J&K’s Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction this afternoon, the government ordered closure of schools, tuition centres, colleges, universities and technical educational institutions in the union territory in view of the surge in infections.

The teaching staff has been asked to continue imparting online classes to the students from home while the courses requiring practical or reararcht work have been exempted from the restrictions.

In other measures, the 50 percent occupancy in public transport shall continue while paid public parks shall remain closed, the guidelines read.

Besides, the shops in municipal/urban areas too shall open only 50 percent on a day on rotational basis while there shall be a celing of 20 people for funeral and 50 for other gatherings.

It has also been decided to have a 60-hour night curfew in J&K’s urban areas from 7pm every Friday till 7am Monday even as an absolute COVID-19 lockdown is already in place in entire J&K currently.