Efforts of Farooq Abdullah have rekindled hope among people: NC

National Conference on Friday said efforts of the party President, Farooq Abdullah for restoration of J&K’s special status have rekindled hope among distressed people.

Addressing a meeting of functionaries at Harwan block of Sonwar constituency, the party’s district President Srinagar, Peer Afaq and party leader Ahsan Pardesi said there can be no trade-off between development and people.

Addressing the meeting, Afaq said people of J&K have not come to terms with what was done to them on August 5. He said efforts of the party President underway for the restoration of people’s rights have rekindled hope among distressed people who have all long been suffering on different accounts, ranging from successive clampdown, lockdown and soaring unemployment.

Pardesi said there can no trade-off between genuine political aspirations of people of J&K , Ladakh and development issues “The government of India should see the writing on the wall and not waste any time further in restoring Articles 370, 35-A. The measures taken on August 5 last year haven’t fared well in any region of J&K. There can be no redemption of the situation until and unless J&K’s status isn’t restored,” he said.