EGI, PCI condemn sealing of Kashmir Times office

Editors Guild of India has condemned the government’s move to seal Kashmir Times’ Srinagar office.

In a statement, The Editors Guild of India termed the move as “reprehensible”. The Guild also claimed that local media organisations in the Union Territory were already going through tough times because of constant communication shutdowns, lack of advertising revenue and government imposed lockdowns.

“The government should assist the organisations instead of making things worse for them. Publications have steadily lost advertising over the last decade. Jammu and Kashmir’s communication shutdowns, followed by the pandemic lockdown, have totally stopped the trickle of revenue. The online editions are crippled by the slow internet speed imposed by the government,” the statement said. The statement has been issued by Seema Mustafa, president EGI, Sanjay Kapoor, general secretary, and Anant Nath, treasurer.

“The Kashmir Times, a 55-year-old publication, was forced to shut down its Srinagar edition in March. Instead of assisting the media, which was most needed in these dark times, the administration without any notice took control of the office of Kashmir Times, putting its lock on the door. The newspaper editor, Anuradha Bhasin, and the staff have been denied access to records, computers, furniture and equipment in the office,” it said.

The Guild also urged the government to create a circumstance where media organisations can function without hindrance or fear in J&K. “The Editors Guild of India considers the action of state administration vindictive and injurious not just to the Kashmir Times, but also to the entire free media in the Union Territory. The Guild calls upon the government of Jammu and Kashmir to restore status quo, and to create circumstances in which media can function without hindrance and without fear,” the statement read.

Press Club of India dismayed

The Press Club of India has expressed dismay over sealing of Kashmir Times office in Srinagar.

“The Press Club of India is dismayed to note that the UT administration of Jammu and Kashmir has continued with its calculated and sustained attacks on the media in the UT, and its efforts to efface the cause of press freedom, without which any claims to democracy become dubious. The latest instance of wielding the rod against independent sections of the media has come in the shape of the administration sealing the office of the prestigious daily Kashmir Times’ Srinagar Bureau, in the Press Enclave in J&K’s summer capital,” Anand K Sahay, PCI president and Anant Bagaitkar, secretary general, said in a joint statement.

“We demand that the authorities end their show of small-mindedness immediately, and restore the earlier status of the Srinagar office of Kashmir Times. We also demand the same for Ms Bhasin’s residence. In case the government is intent on pressing on with vendetta, let it resume its ignominious battle with responsible journalists with due process, else retreat,” the statement said.

“The Press Club of India further demands that the government directives in the functioning of the media in J&K since it was reduced in status and made a UT, be withdrawn. This will be in the interest of the government’s credibility,” it added.