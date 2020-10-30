Eid Milad (SAW) celebrated with religious fervour across Ramban

Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW) was celebrated in Ramban district with religious fervor.

Various functions were organized and prayers held in mosques across the district on the occasion. The imams in their sermons impressed upon Muslims to follow the path of Islam and adopt the principals shown by the Prophet (PBUH). They said that Islam teaches values of brotherhood, simplicity, compassion and morality, which should be followed by entire Ummah whole heartedly.

Unlike the precedence of previous years, no procession was taken out due to COVID19 pandemic.