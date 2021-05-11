Eid shoppers flood Baramulla markets

The markets, banks and ATMs across Baramulla district were flooded with Eid shoppers here Tuesday amid violations of COVID-19 SOPs, especially social distancing.

The massive rush resulted in the traffic blockage on different roads in and around the markets, including at Tehsil road, Khawjabagh, Sangrama and several other places.

Baramulla as well as Sopore town besides Pattan market witnessed a massive footfall as business hours were already curtailed by several hours by the authorities.

However, the huge rush of people threw all caution to the wind in the main town markets, especially at bakery and meat shops.

The banks and ATMs across the district were worst affected places were people were seen not adhering to the COVID-19 SOPs.

The failure of the authorities of deploying policemen at the bank and the ATMs also led to chaos at most of the banks and ATMs.

“The banks and the ATMs are breeding places for the virus as no one here adhere to the social distancing. The authorities should have made some arrangement of policemen so that violation of SOPs could have been avoided,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a locals waiting in a queue at TP branch of J&K Bank Baramulla.

Some of the Eid shoppers blamed the government announced schedule for the overcrowded markets.

“Since markets are open up to 11 am only, it forced people to shop in a hurry and within a stipulated time,” said Firdous Ahmad, a local.