Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:39 PM

Eid shoppers flood Baramulla markets

Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: May 11, 2021, 11:39 PM
Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]
Image used for representational purpose only [GK File Photo]

The markets, banks and ATMs across Baramulla district were flooded with Eid shoppers here Tuesday amid violations of COVID-19 SOPs, especially social distancing.

The massive rush resulted in the traffic blockage on different roads in and around the markets, including at Tehsil road, Khawjabagh, Sangrama and several other places.

Trending News
Representational Photo

'156 arrested, 672 fined for COVID-19 lockdown violations'

File photo of Sayeeda Bano

Prominent woman leader of Leh, Sayeeda dies of COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay]

Police recovers 13 lakh stolen in multiple cyber frauds

File Photo

Demand grows for having more schools in satellite campuses to enhance funding

Baramulla as well as Sopore town besides Pattan market witnessed a massive footfall as business hours were already curtailed by several hours by the authorities.

However, the huge rush of people threw all caution to the wind in the main town markets, especially at bakery and meat shops.

The banks and ATMs across the district were worst affected places were people were seen not adhering to the COVID-19 SOPs.

Latest News

Give India resources to make vaccines: Fauci

DGP Prisons V. K. Singh visits Central Jail Srinagar

DGP Prisons visits Central Jail Srinagar

In his 28-minute speech, he used several couplets and hoped for the restoration of peace in Jammu and Kashmir. [Screengrab]

Azad to head Congress task force on Covid

Centre plans expert care for children at govt institutions

The failure of the authorities of deploying policemen at the bank and the ATMs also led to chaos at most of the banks and ATMs.

“The banks and the ATMs are breeding places for the virus as no one here adhere to the social distancing. The authorities should have made some arrangement of policemen so that violation of SOPs could have been avoided,” said Muhammad Ashraf, a locals waiting in a queue at TP branch of J&K Bank Baramulla.

Some of the Eid shoppers blamed the government announced schedule for the overcrowded markets.

“Since markets are open up to 11 am only, it forced people to shop in a hurry and within a stipulated time,” said Firdous Ahmad, a local.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News