Eight civilians injured in Pulwama grenade blast

June 18, 2019

Pulwama
Eight civilians were injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade at a police station in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Suspected militants hurled a grenade towards police station Pulwama which exploded on the roadside, news agency GNS reported.

In the explosion, eight pedestrians were injured and were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Among the injured, two critically wounded were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment, said the report.

Following the blast, the security forces launched a hunt to nab the attackers.

However, a police spokesman, in a statement, said that only two civilians were injured in the blast.

