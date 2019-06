Also Read | Woman dead, two others injured in Poonch road accident

At least sixteen passengers were injured in a road accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Reports said a bus skidded off the road and turned turtle in Shahpur area of Poonch, leaving sixteen passengers injured.

They said the injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited.