Kashmir, Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:22 AM

Eight workers, mostly from renowned Srinagar bakeries test COVID-19 positive

The group was among 99 such workers sampled through RT-PCR.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:22 AM
GK File Photo/Aman Farooq
GK File Photo/Aman Farooq

Eight bakery workers, “mostly from renowned bakery shops” operating in Srinagar, have tested positive for COVID-19 potentially putting consumers at risk of infection, district administration Srinagar said.

Following the development, the district administration Srinagar will test all bakery workers for the deadly virus.

Trending News
File Photo of Baramulla town. [Photo/Aman Farooq/GK]

Corona curfew relaxation in Baramulla from 4:30 pm to 7 pm today

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay]

Police recovers 13 lakh stolen in multiple cyber frauds

File Photo

Demand grows for having more schools in satellite campuses to enhance funding

Representational Image. [File/ GK]

29th Ramadhan: All eyes on the moon

The eight infected were among 99 workers who had been sampled through RT-PCR on the directions of DDMA Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad tweeted.

While confirming that the eight workers had tested COVID-19 positive, the DC Srinagar urged people to stay indoors.

“DDMA Srinagar asked for Testing of all Bakery workers. Out of 99 lifted samples, 8 have tested positive on RT-PCR. Mostly from renowned bakery shops. Let’s stay indoors. Coronavirus has unique art of locating the right person, ” he wrote.

Tagged in , , , , , , ,
Related News