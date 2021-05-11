Eight workers, mostly from renowned Srinagar bakeries test COVID-19 positive

Eight bakery workers, “mostly from renowned bakery shops” operating in Srinagar, have tested positive for COVID-19 potentially putting consumers at risk of infection, district administration Srinagar said.

Following the development, the district administration Srinagar will test all bakery workers for the deadly virus.

The eight infected were among 99 workers who had been sampled through RT-PCR on the directions of DDMA Srinagar, Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad tweeted.

While confirming that the eight workers had tested COVID-19 positive, the DC Srinagar urged people to stay indoors.

“DDMA Srinagar asked for Testing of all Bakery workers. Out of 99 lifted samples, 8 have tested positive on RT-PCR. Mostly from renowned bakery shops. Let’s stay indoors. Coronavirus has unique art of locating the right person, ” he wrote.