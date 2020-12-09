EJAC condoles demise

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) has condoled the demise of Abdul Rahman Lone, brother of Abdul Majeed Lone, Joint Director Handicrafts Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, EJAC president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam termed Abdul Rahman Lone as a noble, pious and kind hearted soul.

EJAC has expressed solidarity with bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.

A delegation of EJAC under the leadership of Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam has also visited the bereaved family and offered their condolences.