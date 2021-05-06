Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 12:56 AM

EJAC condoles the demise of Ashraf Sehrai

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 7, 2021, 12:56 AM
Representational Image
Representational Image

Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) Thursday exoressee condolences on the demise of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai.

A statement if EJAC said that a virtual condolence meeting of the EJAC leadership was held under the chairmanship of its President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam and all the members paid rich tributes to Sehrai and termed his death a big loss to the entire society.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Hailstorm damages orchards, standing crops in Handwara

Representational Image [Source: Flickr]

Laigaroo greets people on Jumat-ul-Vida

File Photo of Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami

Tarigami urges LG to include ASHAs in incentive scheme for COVID-19 warriors

The leaders described him as a noble, pious and kind hearted soul who spent his entire life in the service of people.

Shabnam said that his departure had left a void which cannot be easily filled and also expressed his solidarity with the bereaved family.

Tagged in ,
Related News