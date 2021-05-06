EJAC condoles the demise of Ashraf Sehrai

Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) Thursday exoressee condolences on the demise of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai.

A statement if EJAC said that a virtual condolence meeting of the EJAC leadership was held under the chairmanship of its President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam and all the members paid rich tributes to Sehrai and termed his death a big loss to the entire society.

The leaders described him as a noble, pious and kind hearted soul who spent his entire life in the service of people.

Shabnam said that his departure had left a void which cannot be easily filled and also expressed his solidarity with the bereaved family.