EJAC demands regularization of daily wagers

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) on Saturday demanded regularization of services of daily wagers, daily-rated workers and other categories of appointees working in different departments.

A statement said the Committee held a meeting under the Chairmanship Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam which was attended by all leaders of EJAC as well heads of departmental organizations.

The statement said a threadbare discussion was held regarding regularisation of services of daily wagers, casual labourers, ITI workers, NHM employees, seasonal workers and various types of temporary workers/employees.

“It was observed that majority of the daily wagers working in various departments for more than 25 years are yet to be regularized. They are the frontline warriors in every calamity that has struck J&K and are working on the same parameters and capabilities as that of regular employees,” said the statement.

It said despite their work, these appointees were paid meager wages with which they were not able to make their two ends meet.

The statement said the meeting highlighted that even though previous governments have made various agreements with the EJAC leadership regarding regularisation of daily wagers but till now no progress has been achieved on the issue.

The statement said the meeting unanimously decided that EJAC will continue to fight for the genuine rights and demands of daily wagers and other types of casual labourers.

“It was also decided that if the government fails to take some immediate and concrete steps regarding regularisation of daily wagers and other types of casual labourers, EJAC will be compelled to issue a protest program and will come out on streets,” said the statement.

It said the EJAC will hold a peaceful protest on July 6 in front of civil secretariat, the day offices in Srinagar secretariat will open.