EJAC demands setting up of CAT in Srinagar

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) on Monday appealed authorities to set up Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Srinagar.

In a statement, EJAC President, Fayaz Ahmad Shabnum said they welcome the initiative of central government of setting up the CAT in Jammu.

“But at the same time, the government must also set up its permanent branch in Srinagar which was mentioned in the notification issued by the Centre for setting up of the CATs in J&K,” he said.

Shabnum said it would be a discriminatory approach with government employees in Kashmir in case the setting up of the CAT is delayed in Srinagar.

“It would be extremely difficult for employees from Kashmir to pursue their service matters in Jammu as it will be expensive for them,” he said.

He said majority of the service related cases belong to low rank employees who on a meager salary hardly make their ends meet. “Jammu-Srinagar national highway is usually closed for most of the time due to landslides or other issues. The air fare is skyrocketing and thus in such a scenario it will be very cumbersome for the employees to reach the Tribunal in Jammu to attend hearing,” he said.