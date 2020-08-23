EJAC extends support to J&K casual labourers

The Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) on Sunday extended support to J&K Casual Labourers United Front over their demand for regularization of their services.

In a statement, President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said it was high time that the government initiates process for regularization of casual labourers, daily wagers and all type of temporary workers as they have been working tirelessly in various departments of J&K for more than 25 years on meager wages.

He said the casual labourers, daily wagers and other workers deliver services as regular employees yet from time to time the government has ignored their genuine demands.

He said the labourers were the frontline warriors in every calamity that has befallen J&K and to regularize them is not only the obligation of the government but also their genuine right.

Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam said that the government is still giving cold shoulder to the genuine rights and demands of casual labourers, daily wagers and all type of temporary workers which has compelled them to go out on strike and protest for their rights. He reiterated his demand of regularization for casual labourers, daily wagers and all type of temporary workers and said that EJAC stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this struggle.

Shabnam urged the government to give up its “step-motherly approach towards these labourers and workers” and view their demand through the prism of humanity.