EJAC felicitates A K Mehta for being posted as Chief Secretary

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Friday congratulated Arun Kumar Mehta for being posted as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, EJAC President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam while expressing immense pleasure hailed the decision of the government for assigning the top-most administrative post of J&K to Mehta.

“On behalf of all the employees of J&K especially the EJAC leadership, I welcome Mehta as the new Chief Secretary of J&K,” he said.

Shabnam said that EJAC had full confidence that being an honest and competent administrator, Mehta would continue to work to ensure the progress and prosperity of the people, especially the employees of J&K.

He said that the employees were optimistic that Mehta would address all the lingering issues of the employees and protect their interests at all platforms.

Shabnam also assured full cooperation to Mehta for the bright future of J&K and in implementing the aspirations of the employees.