EJAC holds meet, discusses issues related to employees' welfare

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) on Wednesday held a meeting here to discuss the issues related to employees and their welfare.

A statement said a general body meeting of the Committee was held under the leadership of President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam in which all leaders were present. Various issues related to the welfare of employees were discussed especially the notification dated regarding the amendment in the rule 262 of civil service rules.

“It was once again put forth that the EJAC has been the main platform to raise the employees’ issues and will not sit silent regarding the wellbeing and safeguarding of the rights of the employees,” said the statement.

“The long pending burning issue regarding regularization of all types of temporary workers was also deliberated upon and it was unequivocally highlighted that the continuous cold shoulder approach by the government since past 15 years has compelled them to come out on streets and protest for their rights,” said the statement.

Shabnam said the EJAC will continue to strive for the genuine rights of employees as well as all types of temporary workers and will always stand with them till their genuine demands were not fulfilled.

He urged the government to revoke the amendment in the civil services rules (vide rule 262 (2) dated 22/10/2020) so that there will be no apprehensions among the employees in this regard. He also urged the government to shed off its “step-motherly approach” towards the labourers and workers and view them through the prism of humanity so that much needed justice can be delivered to them.

In the meeting the leaders univocally urged the government to release the pending salaries and wages of other employees and workers.