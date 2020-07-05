EJAC to protest on July 14

President Employees Joint Action Committee Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam on Sunday said that the scheduled protest by EJAC would now be held on July 14

According to a statement, Shabnam said that the peaceful protest which was to be held on 6th of July in front of Civil Secretariat has been postponed to next Tuesday on 14th of July because of the concerns of the authorities regarding the security issues.

He reiterated that EJAC stands with daily daily wagers and temporary workers who have been working tirelessly in various departments for more than 25 years on a meagre salary.