Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:12 AM

EJAC urges Govt to resolve issues of employees

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 1:12 AM
Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Thursday urged the government to resolve the issues of the employees and make headway on their “already-conceded demands”.

A statement of EJAC issued here said a day-long session of EJAC held under the chairmanship of its president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam urged the government to resolve the “already-conceded demands” of the employees at the earliest. “As the Model Code of Conduct is over, the government must redress the issues of the employees working in different departments,” the EJAC statement said. “The session urged the government to regularise the temporary employees of all the departments as this issue was lingering since long. The pending salaries of the employees should also be released at the earliest.”

Related News