EJAC urges Govt to resolve issues of employees

Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Thursday urged the government to resolve the issues of the employees and make headway on their “already-conceded demands”.

A statement of EJAC issued here said a day-long session of EJAC held under the chairmanship of its president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam urged the government to resolve the “already-conceded demands” of the employees at the earliest. “As the Model Code of Conduct is over, the government must redress the issues of the employees working in different departments,” the EJAC statement said. “The session urged the government to regularise the temporary employees of all the departments as this issue was lingering since long. The pending salaries of the employees should also be released at the earliest.”