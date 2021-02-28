EJAC welcomes opening of educational institutions in J&K

Employees Joint Action Committee Jammu Kashmir (EJAC) Sunday welcomed the decision of the J&K administration regarding the opening of educational institutions for offline classes but expressed deep concern over the shortage of teachers, headmasters, principles and all kinds of staff in various government schools operating in J&K.

A statement of EJAC issued here quoted its president Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam as saying that the Right to Education was the fundamental right of the children and that should be delivered to them in the best possible manner.

He said that children of J&K had suffered a lot, especially on the educational front over the past few years and that they also deserve the best facilities at par with other children of the country.

Shabnam said that even though the administration had issued orders for opening of schools which was a welcome step, it should also ensure the availability of sufficient staff in these schools.

He said that majority of schools had a dearth of teachers, headmasters, lecturers and principles which affect the work culture of the schools.

Shabnam also highlighted the lack of other basic facilities like proper seating arrangement, toilets, and drinking water, in most of the government schools.