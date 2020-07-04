EJCC demands regularisation of employees

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Consultative Committee (EJCC) on Saturday demanded regularization of different categories of employees who have completed seven years or more in various government departments.

The demands were put forth by chairman EJCC Ajaz Khan in a press conference here at Press Club.

“The government should regularize the employment of all daily wagers, casual laborers, need base workers who have completed seven years or more in various government departments. These workers have been doing their job amid the corona virus pandemic. These workers must be respected, rewarded for their duty and patience,” Khan said.

He added that the regularization of these employees should be based on SRO 64 and not SRO 520.

Khan added, the government should release all the dues of all daily wagers, casual laborers, need base workers, fair price shop dealers affiliated with the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and it should be done before Eid- ul- Adha.

He also condemned the change in Darbar move which the government made this year. “The tradition of the six month Darbar move should not be changed as the people of Jammu and Kashmir province are facing unreasonable difficulties.”

Khan said that the division of civil secretariat will create new problems for people.