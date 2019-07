An elderly tourist from Madhya Pradesh died due to cardiac arrest at Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district early Tuesday, police said.

An official told Greater Kashmir that Sajad Din (65), a resident of Indore, suffered a cardiac arrest at a resort around 4 am.

He was immediately shifted to PHC Gulmarg where doctors declared him dead on arrival.