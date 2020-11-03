Kashmir, Today's Paper
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian,
UPDATED: November 4, 2020, 12:20 AM

Elderly man dies during scuffle in Shopian

A 75-year-old man died during a dispute on a playfield in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that the scuffle broke out when a team of district administration including Tehsildar Shopian and Block Development Officer, Herman visited Padarpora village to demarcate the land for a playfield.

“A scuffle broke out while the officials were trying to retrieve a portion of land allegedly encroached by a local,” they said.

The official said that during the melee, Abdul Salam Thokar suffered heart attack and died.

He said Thokar’s body had been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. Tehsildar Shopian, Bilal Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the team had left the village peacefully and that he had no knowledge of any scuffle.

