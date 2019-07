An elderly man was injured after a speeding cab hit him on Srinagar-Baramulla highway near Lawaypora area on Thursday morning.

Eyewitnesses said Mohammad Ramzan was trying to cross the busy road when a speeding cab hit him, leaving him injured. They said the driver fled from the spot after injuring the man.

Locals managed a car and took him to Noora hospital where he is being treated.

An official at Parimpora Police station said a team has been sent to the spot to gather more details.