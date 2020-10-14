Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: October 14, 2020, 11:10 PM

Elderly man injured in road accident in Ganderbal

Representational Photo

An elderly person was injured in a road accident on Srinagar-Leh highway near Ganiwan area of Kangan in Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Reports said that Mohammad Maqbool 55 a resident of Ganiwan, Kangan was injured after being hit by an army vehicle near main market Ganiwan on Srinagar-Leh highway.

He was shifted to trauma hospital Kangan where from he was referred to Srinagar for further treatment.

Eyewitness said that soon after the incident locals gathered on Srinagar-Leh highway near Ganiwan and staged a protest against the accident and sought action against the accused driver. They also demanded road widening at crucial junctions on Srinagar-Leh highway where more accidents can happen due to narrow roads.

Later senior police official rushed to the spot and pacified the protesters who after assurance dispersed peacefully.

SDPO Kangan Syed YasirQadri told Greater Kashmir that the person suffered injuries and is stable. He said that police have taken up investigations.

