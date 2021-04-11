Elderly man killed after hit by cab in central Kashmir's Kangan

In third road accident of the day in Jammu and Kashmir, an elderly pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a speeding cab in Cherwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that Ghulam Mohammad Magray, son of Sonaullah Magray, a local was immediately rushed to sub-district hospital Kangan after the accident.

He however succumbed to his injuries on way to the hospital, the official said.

Local police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigation.

This is the 3rd accident of the day in J&K wherein four people have been killed so far.

Earlier in the day, two travelers were killed in Ramban after the cab they were traveling in plunged into a gorge.

Back home in Kashmir, a girl was killed and five others injured when the car they were on board hit a road divider in Barsoo area of Pulwama district.