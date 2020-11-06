Elderly man stabbed to death in Handwara

A 65-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by his neighbour in Pohrupeth village of Handwara town.

Police said the deceased was allegedly stabbed by one Farooq Ahmad Dar of Pohrupeth on Thursday evening, resulting in his death.

The official identified the dead man as Abdul Jabbar Dar, son of Ghulam Ahmad Dar of Pohrupeth.

Demanding stern action against the accused, the family of the deceased said that he had gone to an orchard to get his cattle back and when he reached near Sagipora Bus Stop, the accused attacked him with an axe, resulting in his death.

The family alleged that the accused had also attacked him last year, leaving him critically injured.

Meanwhile, Police arrested the accused and took up further investigations.