Elderly tourist from Maharashtra dies of COVID-19 at Srinagar hospital; son under observation

A 70-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died after contracting COVID-19 at a hospital here, officials said on Wednesday.

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the visitor was admitted to Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar on March 30 after he complained breathlessness even as he showed other COVID-19 related symptoms.

The man was referred to CD hospital from SMHS hospital Srinagar.

A senior doctor at the CD hospital while confirming the tourist’s death, said that the patient from Pune, Maharashtra was suffering from severe COVID-19 Pneumonia.

On his arrival, the visitor along with his son had tested negative for COVID-19 at Srinagar Airport few days ago.

His son has also been admitted and is presently under treatment at a hospital here.