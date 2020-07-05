Elderly woman's death due to covid-19 takes J&K toll to 130

The death toll due to covid-19 rose to 130 on Sunday as a 60-year-old woman from Bandipora district died at a hospital here.

A resident of Shadipora area of Bandipora, the sexagenarian died at 9:15 a.m. due to “cardiopulmonary arrest with azotemia with sepsis” at SKIMS Soura, hospital’s Medical Superintendent Professor Farooq Jan said.

“The patient was known case of hypertension, diabetes, CKD , ESRD. She was admitted with pneumonia with encephalopathy,” he added.

Also, a 70-year-old man from Anantnag district passed away at the tertiary care hospital.

Professor Jan said that the septuagenarian was admitted in ward 2A on July 3 with bilateral pneumonia with Community-acquired pneumonia (CAP). “His sample for covid19 was collected on same day and came out positive on July 4,” he said, adding, “The patient was on NIV support and his attendants had given negative consent for intubation. The patient expired at 10 p.m. on July 4.” The body was kept in mortuary overnight, he said.

Earlier, a 40-year-old man from Baramulla died at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients in Valley.

Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Dr Salim Tak, told GNS that the patient, a resident of Sangrama Sopore area of the northern Kashmir district, was suffering from bilateral pneumonia. “He was shifted from SMHS hospital to CD hospital on June 27,” he added.

With the deaths, 130 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K— 116 from the Valley and 14 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 30 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (23), Kulgam (16), Shopian (13), Anantnag (11), Budgam (100, Jammu(8), Kupwara (7), Pulwama (four), two each in Bandipora and Doda while one death each has been reported from Ganderbal, Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.