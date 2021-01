The elections for the post of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President would be held on February 22.

A statement of PDP issued by PDP’s Election Board Chairman, Abdul RehmanVeeri here said, “The election for the post of PDP president will be held on February 22 at Fairview residence at Gupkar at 11:30 am.” PDP youth leader, ArifLaigroo would be one of the members of the Electoral College.